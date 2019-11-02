|
|
Mr. Willie Hammond, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Willie Hammond, Jr., of Burnside Avenue, entered into rest October 29, 2019 at the Charlie Norwood VAMC. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. G.L. Brightharp officiating.
Mr. Hammond attended North Augusta High School. He served in the United States Army.
Survivors include a daughter, Flicia K. Hammond-Miller, III (Fooshea); a brother, Calvin J. Hammond; a sister, Charlie Lee Hammond; three grandchildren, Roosevelt Whitfield, Jr., Kendrick Kelly and Mackenzie Miller; a devoted nephew and niece; Wallace Demetreus (CoCo) Hammond and Nancie S. "Pookie" Hammond; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 3, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019