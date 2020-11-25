Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family



Bronx, NY—Mr. Willie James Key "Bobbie", age 80, formerly of Aiken County, SC passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Bronx. Services will be announced at a later date. Willie was the son of Fred and Willie Bell Key. He is survived by his wife, Anna Key; his children, Willie James Key Jr, Anthony Key, Gregory Key, Denise (Leroy) Johnson, Barbara Ann Livingston, Rene Key, Debbie Key, and Wilhelmina Key; his sisters, Elizabeth Watkins, Beech Island, SC and Martha Ingram (Rev. Henry), Jackson, SC; two brothers, Ernest Key (Hannah), Jackson, SC and Jerome Key, Yonkers, NY. Friends may call his sister, Martha Ingram, 803 471-9304

Sign the guestbook at





Mr. Willie James "Bobbie" KeyBronx, NY—Mr. Willie James Key "Bobbie", age 80, formerly of Aiken County, SC passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Bronx. Services will be announced at a later date. Willie was the son of Fred and Willie Bell Key. He is survived by his wife, Anna Key; his children, Willie James Key Jr, Anthony Key, Gregory Key, Denise (Leroy) Johnson, Barbara Ann Livingston, Rene Key, Debbie Key, and Wilhelmina Key; his sisters, Elizabeth Watkins, Beech Island, SC and Martha Ingram (Rev. Henry), Jackson, SC; two brothers, Ernest Key (Hannah), Jackson, SC and Jerome Key, Yonkers, NY. Friends may call his sister, Martha Ingram, 803 471-9304Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store