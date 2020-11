Mr. Willie James "Bobbie" KeyBronx, NY—Mr. Willie James Key "Bobbie", age 80, formerly of Aiken County, SC passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Bronx. Services will be announced at a later date. Willie was the son of Fred and Willie Bell Key. He is survived by his wife, Anna Key; his children, Willie James Key Jr, Anthony Key, Gregory Key, Denise (Leroy) Johnson, Barbara Ann Livingston, Rene Key, Debbie Key, and Wilhelmina Key; his sisters, Elizabeth Watkins, Beech Island, SC and Martha Ingram (Rev. Henry), Jackson, SC; two brothers, Ernest Key (Hannah), Jackson, SC and Jerome Key, Yonkers, NY. Friends may call his sister, Martha Ingram, 803 471-9304Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits