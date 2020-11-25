1/1
Willie James "Bobbie" Key
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Willie James "Bobbie" Key
Bronx, NY—Mr. Willie James Key "Bobbie", age 80, formerly of Aiken County, SC passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Bronx. Services will be announced at a later date. Willie was the son of Fred and Willie Bell Key. He is survived by his wife, Anna Key; his children, Willie James Key Jr, Anthony Key, Gregory Key, Denise (Leroy) Johnson, Barbara Ann Livingston, Rene Key, Debbie Key, and Wilhelmina Key; his sisters, Elizabeth Watkins, Beech Island, SC and Martha Ingram (Rev. Henry), Jackson, SC; two brothers, Ernest Key (Hannah), Jackson, SC and Jerome Key, Yonkers, NY. Friends may call his sister, Martha Ingram, 803 471-9304
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved