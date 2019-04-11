|
Ret. SSG Willie Lee Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Survivors are his wife, Chong Lee; children, Melinda Lee, William Lee; sisters, Mary Foster, Edna Lee, Rosita Richardson; three grandchildren and other relative. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019