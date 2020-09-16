Mr. Willie Lee Elam
Belvedere, SC—Mr. Willie Lee Elam, entered into rest September 14, 2020 at University Hospital Summerville. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Arthur L. Kemp officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Elam, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the deacons ministry and the male chorus ministry. He retired after 44 years from the Graniteville Company.
Survivors include a son, Marquel T. Elam, a daughter, Shionta (Julius) Partlow, three brothers, Henry "Jack" (Sarah) Elam, Albert (Cassandra) Elam and Joseph Elam, two sisters, Mattie (William) Green and Rozell Elam; four grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
