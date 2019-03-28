Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Jeburk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lizzie Jeburk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Lizzie Jeburk Obituary
Mrs. Willie Lizzie Jeburk entered into rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are her sons, Carlton Jeburk, Christopher Jeburk, Marcus Jeburk; brothers, Arthur Lewis, Fred Lewis, Boise Lewis, Henry Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now