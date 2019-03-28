|
Mrs. Willie Lizzie Jeburk entered into rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors are her sons, Carlton Jeburk, Christopher Jeburk, Marcus Jeburk; brothers, Arthur Lewis, Fred Lewis, Boise Lewis, Henry Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019