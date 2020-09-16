Willie Michael Lewis Sr
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Willie M. Lewis Sr. (Lew), husband to Betty Lewis, entered into rest Monday, August 31, in Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center.
Willie is survived by his wife, daughter Jo Ann Lewis and granddaughter Megan Williams.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 19, at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden, 3666 Deans Bridge Rd. Mr. Lewis can be viewed Friday, September 18th from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/17/2020