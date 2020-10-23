Ms. Willie Mae Brown Adams February 17, 1949 - October 19, 2020
Augusta, GA—Ms. Willie Mae Brown Adams passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence. Memorial service will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at C.A. Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd. Ext. Viewing will follow the service until 6:00 pm. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Carla Rouse, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 24, 2020