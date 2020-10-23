1/1
Willie Mae Brown Adams February 17 1949 - October 19 2020
Ms. Willie Mae Brown Adams February 17, 1949 - October 19, 2020
Augusta, GA—Ms. Willie Mae Brown Adams passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence. Memorial service will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at C.A. Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd. Ext. Viewing will follow the service until 6:00 pm. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Carla Rouse, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 24, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
