Willie Mae Burns Dent
Appling, Georgia—The funeral service for Mrs. Willie Mae Burns Dent, age 74 of Appling, GA will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Second Mt. Carmel BC, Appling, GA with pastor, Rev. Echols L. Miller, Eulogist and Rev. Frank Lewis, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Repast: church annex. Viewing: Friday, (08/16/19) from 12-8 p.m. only at funeral home. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/16/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019