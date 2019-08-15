Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Second Mount Carmel Baptist Church
3425 Rosemont Road
Appling, GA
Willie Mae Burns Dent


1945 - 2019
Willie Mae Burns Dent Obituary
Willie Mae Burns Dent
Appling, Georgia—The funeral service for Mrs. Willie Mae Burns Dent, age 74 of Appling, GA will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Second Mt. Carmel BC, Appling, GA with pastor, Rev. Echols L. Miller, Eulogist and Rev. Frank Lewis, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Repast: church annex. Viewing: Friday, (08/16/19) from 12-8 p.m. only at funeral home. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/16/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
