Willie Mae Butler
Charleston, SC—Willie Mae Butler was born February 26, 1942 in Augusta, Georgia, to the late William Henry Crawford and Rosie E Washington both of Augusta, GA. She had two brothers, Sidney and Richard Crawford, who both preceded her in death.
At an early age she accepted the Lord as her personal savior and was baptized at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Augusta Georgia, under the leadership of the late Reverend H. W. Phinizy, Sr. Willie Mae was employed at Jolly's Restaurant and Standard Bag of Augusta Georgia in her teenage years. She graduated from Lucy C. Laney High School of Augusta, Georgia class of 1960. Willie Mae moved to New York shortly after high school. While in Long Island she was employed by Northrop Grumman. Willie Mae was united in marriage to the late Jake Bell Jr. From this union two children were born, Jake Bell III and Melvin Bell.
Willie Mae Butler moved to Charleston, South Carolina where she joined in Holy Matrimony to Steven B. Butler on February 6, 1968.
Willie Mae joined Gethsemane Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Willis Brown, then later Reverend Herbert Harvey. It was here where she joined an elite group of church members known as the Ushers
In February 1997, Sis. Butler and a group of other members formed Bethany Baptist Church where she served as an usher as well as many other offices in the church.
On Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, Willie Mae Butler entered into eternal rest. The funeral service for Mrs. Butler, is 11:00 am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Mexico Cemetery, Pineville, SC. Wake service is at the church Friday 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Those left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted husband Steven B. Butler of 51 years; two sons, Jake Bell III (Jacqueline) of Augusta, GA and Melvin L. Bell (Kiki) of North Charleston, SC and one step-daughter, Marilyn (Edward) Morton of Goose Creek, SC; two sisters Elizabeth Moton and Rose Coleman (deceased Nimrod) both Augusta Georgia; Grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Jackeria; step-grandchildren, Tiffany, Jaquial, Steven, Nikeva, Branden, and Steven; Great-grandchildren, Briashmel, Marion, Rahmel, Jamil, Kennedi; step-great-grandchildren, Genesis,Deontray, and Makayla; two sisters-in-law, Beatrice Crawford of Augusta, GA and Alice Faye Crawford of Elizabethtown, KY; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and church family whom she loved dearly. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS, 78 Cannon St, Charleston, SC (843) 722-0268
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019