Ms. Willie Mae Johnson entered into rest on Monday May 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Taylor officiating. Survivors are her children, Jeffrey Johnson, Sandra Johnson, Kenneth(Angela) Johnson, Vanessa Johnson, Melissa Davis; step-son-Franklin(Beverly) Parks; sister, Lueseal M. Johnson; brothers, Warren Brown, Michael Davis; aunt,Elouise Hill ; 13 grandchildren,9 great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Ms. Johnson will be viewed on Friday from 10 am until the hour of the service. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 8, 2019