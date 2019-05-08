Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Willie Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Mae Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Mae Johnson Obituary
Ms. Willie Mae Johnson entered into rest on Monday May 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Taylor officiating. Survivors are her children, Jeffrey Johnson, Sandra Johnson, Kenneth(Angela) Johnson, Vanessa Johnson, Melissa Davis; step-son-Franklin(Beverly) Parks; sister, Lueseal M. Johnson; brothers, Warren Brown, Michael Davis; aunt,Elouise Hill ; 13 grandchildren,9 great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Ms. Johnson will be viewed on Friday from 10 am until the hour of the service. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now