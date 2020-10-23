Mrs. Willie Mae Johnson Summers
Millen, GA—Mrs. Willie Mae Johnson Summers was born November 14, 1925 in Millen, Georgia. She made her transition on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Educated through the Jenkins County Training School in Millen, she was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother, and equally dedicated as an industrial worker, school bus driver, personal care assistant, co-owner in an assisted living facility (Serenity Personal Care), and caterer.
Survivors include three daughters: Mary J. Young (James) Millen; Janice J. Ruth (Bill) Augusta; Patricia A. Sapp (Charlie) Millen. Four sons: Willie C. Johnson (Lizzie) and Samuel Johnson (Lucy) Augusta; Johnnie Summers Jr. (Lisa) Atlanta, GA; and Micheal Summers Sr. (Vivian) Statesboro; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Westside Cemetery (White Oak Road) – Millen.
Dwight's Funeral Home • 326 Old Waynesboro Road • Millen, GA 30442 • 478-982-1667
