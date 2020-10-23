1/
Willie Mae Johnson Summers
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Willie Mae Johnson Summers
Millen, GA—Mrs. Willie Mae Johnson Summers was born November 14, 1925 in Millen, Georgia. She made her transition on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Educated through the Jenkins County Training School in Millen, she was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother, and equally dedicated as an industrial worker, school bus driver, personal care assistant, co-owner in an assisted living facility (Serenity Personal Care), and caterer.
Survivors include three daughters: Mary J. Young (James) Millen; Janice J. Ruth (Bill) Augusta; Patricia A. Sapp (Charlie) Millen. Four sons: Willie C. Johnson (Lizzie) and Samuel Johnson (Lucy) Augusta; Johnnie Summers Jr. (Lisa) Atlanta, GA; and Micheal Summers Sr. (Vivian) Statesboro; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Westside Cemetery (White Oak Road) – Millen.
Dwight's Funeral Home • 326 Old Waynesboro Road • Millen, GA 30442 • 478-982-1667
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Westside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dwight's Funeral Home
326 Old Waynesboro Road
Millen, GA 30442
(478) 982-1667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved