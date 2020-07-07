Mrs. Willie Mae Odom
Hephzibah, Ga—Mrs. Willie Mae Cook Odom, entered into rest July 5, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chavous Boyd officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Odom a graduate of Jefferson High School was retired from the Richmond County Board of Education in Food Service. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Odom, Sr.; a son, Charlie C. Odom, Jr. (Mary); three daughters, Carman Beatty (Travis), Bathene Odom and Sabrene Bowdre (Barry); two brothers, James R. Cook, Jr. (Barbara) and Eugene Cook (Inez); six sisters, Fannie Mae Turner (Joseph), Dorothy Cook (Cullen), Estelle Ragland( Raleigh), Geraldine Jones (James), Carrie Abraham (Arthur, Jr.) and Lillian F. Allen (Robert); nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-5:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 8, 2020