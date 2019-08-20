Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church
Resources
Willie Mae Robinson Obituary
Willie Mae Robinson
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Willie Mae Hillary Robinson, of Madison Road, entered into rest August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church of which the Rev. Limuer Myers pastor and the Rev. Edward Lloyd eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Poplar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Robinson, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church where she served on the Senior Choir, Women Mission and Mother of the Church.
Survivors include three sons, Jessie (Mary) Robinson, Eddie (Lisa) Robinson and Charlie (Beatrice) Robinson; six daughters, Clementine Jennings, Barbara Ann Robinson, Ella Bernice Houston, Mattie Pearl (Charles) Henderson, Robbie Franklin and Edricka Robinson; a sister, Christine Hillary Stevens; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Robinson, sister-in-law, Pauline Hillary; 31 grandchildren, 74 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/21/2019,08/23/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
