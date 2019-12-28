|
Willie Marion McKie
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Willie Marion McKie entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mims Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his children, Stephanie McKinney, Marissa McKie, Marion (Chante) McKie, Sherard (Ernessa) McKie; sister, Dianne McKie; brother, Raymond Marbley; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
