Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Willie McKie
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Mims Grove Baptist Church
Willie Marion McKie

Willie Marion McKie Obituary
Willie Marion McKie
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Willie Marion McKie entered into rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mims Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are his children, Stephanie McKinney, Marissa McKie, Marion (Chante) McKie, Sherard (Ernessa) McKie; sister, Dianne McKie; brother, Raymond Marbley; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/29/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
