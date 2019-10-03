|
|
Willie Maude "Nat" Bland
Evans, Georgia—Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Willie Maude " Nat " Gibson Bland, 77, Evans, GA will be held on Saturday,Oct. 5,2019 at 2:00 pm at Water Branch Baptist Church, Grovetown,GA with Rev. Linward Jackson,Jr.,pastor,officiating. Interment:Water Branch Memorial Gardens,Harlem. Repast: at the residence. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct.4,2019 from 7-8 pm. Thomson Funeral System,505 Gordon St. NE,Thomson in charge. 706-595-3110
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019