Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Water Branch Baptist Church
5701 Wrightsboro Road
Grovetown, GA
View Map
More Obituaries for Willie Bland
Willie Maude "Nat" Bland

Willie Maude "Nat" Bland Obituary
Willie Maude "Nat" Bland
Evans, Georgia—Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Willie Maude " Nat " Gibson Bland, 77, Evans, GA will be held on Saturday,Oct. 5,2019 at 2:00 pm at Water Branch Baptist Church, Grovetown,GA with Rev. Linward Jackson,Jr.,pastor,officiating. Interment:Water Branch Memorial Gardens,Harlem. Repast: at the residence. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct.4,2019 from 7-8 pm. Thomson Funeral System,505 Gordon St. NE,Thomson in charge. 706-595-3110
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
Download Now