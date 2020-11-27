1/1
Willie Milton Jr.
Mr. Willie Milton, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Willie Milton, Jr., 70, entered into rest Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 5, 1950 in Birmingham, AL, to the late Willie "Bill" Milton and Alene Germany.
Survivors are his sons, William Milton of Augusta and Charles Stebbins of Houston, TX; daughters, Shelley Milton of Warner Robins, Alena Milton of Valdosta, and Jaimaine Rouse of Stockbridge; mother, siblings, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private visitation will be held at 10:00am on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the mortuary. A public memorial service will be held later in Thomasville, GA.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
