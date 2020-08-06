Willie Ojeta Collier
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Willie Ojeta Collier entered into rest on Monday, August 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She is survived by sons, Clifford (Deborah) Collier, Josh Collier Jr., Cranston (Audrey) Collier; a devoted niece, Brenda Muhammad; daughters- in- law Shirley Collier, Mahalia Collier; eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in- law, Mildred Collier and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a viewing on Friday from 12-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
