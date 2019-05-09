|
|
Ms. Willie Pearl Parris entered into rest on Monday May 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 :00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Enoch Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are her, son, Michael( Rachel) Parris; granddaughter, April Bolton; sister, Patricia Parris; brother, Tony Parris and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019