Mr. Willie Richardson
Aiken, GA—Mr. Willie Howard Richardson, 72, of 132 Freedom Lane, entered into rest November 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with Pastor Brenda Porter officiating. The family will assemble at the residence at 10am. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening beginning at 6pm. Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Richardson; one daughter Keyza Marie Richardson; one son, William Edward Richardson; step mom, Joyce Richardson; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019