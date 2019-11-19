Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Richardson Obituary
Mr. Willie Richardson
Aiken, GA—Mr. Willie Howard Richardson, 72, of 132 Freedom Lane, entered into rest November 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with Pastor Brenda Porter officiating. The family will assemble at the residence at 10am. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening beginning at 6pm. Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Richardson; one daughter Keyza Marie Richardson; one son, William Edward Richardson; step mom, Joyce Richardson; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -