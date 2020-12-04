1/1
Willie Roy Barnett
Augusta, GA—Mr. Willie Roy Barnett entered into rest on December 1, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his mother and stepfather, Maxine B. and William Nesbit; children, La'Shanda Yameka Barnett, ReShika Butler, Kiara Martin, Quashawn Martin, Charmaine Palmer, Cameron Lodge; twelve grandchildren; special friend, Desiree Stewart; brothers, sisters, uncle, aunts and other relatives. Mr. Barnett may be viewed on Saturday at the funeral home form 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/04/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
DEC
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
December 4, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mrs. Nesbit. Praying that God comforts you and your entire family during this time. Willie was a great and caring person. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Tonya Jackson
Friend
December 4, 2020
Gone way too soon!!
Rest on homie!!
See you when we meet again!
Darren Moore
Classmate
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
IDA BAKER
Friend
