Willie Roy Barnett
Augusta, GA—Mr. Willie Roy Barnett entered into rest on December 1, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his mother and stepfather, Maxine B. and William Nesbit; children, La'Shanda Yameka Barnett, ReShika Butler, Kiara Martin, Quashawn Martin, Charmaine Palmer, Cameron Lodge; twelve grandchildren; special friend, Desiree Stewart; brothers, sisters, uncle, aunts and other relatives. Mr. Barnett may be viewed on Saturday at the funeral home form 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/04/2020