Mr. Willie Sims, III
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Willie Sims, III, entered into rest June 12, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Rocksville Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. William Booker, Sr., pastor and Pastor Willie Sims, IV eulogist. Mr. Sims, a native of Aiken County was a member of Rocksville Baptist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran.Survivors include two sons, Pastor Willie Sims, IV (Lisa) and Derrick Sims (Nadiah); four daughters, Betty Perry (David), Ruby Sudler (Tyrone), Carolyn Bryant (Sammie) and Sharon Brown (Otto); two brothers, Wilbur Sims and Johnnie Sims (Mary); six sisters, Mae Bell Redd (Willis), Betty Reynolds (Robert), Barbara Bush, Lorene Henley (Edward), Judy Hawkins (John) and Phyllis Drayton; 25 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 4-6:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home.G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 17, 2020
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Willie Sims, III, entered into rest June 12, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Rocksville Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. William Booker, Sr., pastor and Pastor Willie Sims, IV eulogist. Mr. Sims, a native of Aiken County was a member of Rocksville Baptist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran.Survivors include two sons, Pastor Willie Sims, IV (Lisa) and Derrick Sims (Nadiah); four daughters, Betty Perry (David), Ruby Sudler (Tyrone), Carolyn Bryant (Sammie) and Sharon Brown (Otto); two brothers, Wilbur Sims and Johnnie Sims (Mary); six sisters, Mae Bell Redd (Willis), Betty Reynolds (Robert), Barbara Bush, Lorene Henley (Edward), Judy Hawkins (John) and Phyllis Drayton; 25 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 4-6:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home.G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 17, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.