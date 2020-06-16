Mr. Willie Sims III
Mr. Willie Sims, III
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Willie Sims, III, entered into rest June 12, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Rocksville Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. William Booker, Sr., pastor and Pastor Willie Sims, IV eulogist. Mr. Sims, a native of Aiken County was a member of Rocksville Baptist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran.Survivors include two sons, Pastor Willie Sims, IV (Lisa) and Derrick Sims (Nadiah); four daughters, Betty Perry (David), Ruby Sudler (Tyrone), Carolyn Bryant (Sammie) and Sharon Brown (Otto); two brothers, Wilbur Sims and Johnnie Sims (Mary); six sisters, Mae Bell Redd (Willis), Betty Reynolds (Robert), Barbara Bush, Lorene Henley (Edward), Judy Hawkins (John) and Phyllis Drayton; 25 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 4-6:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home.G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 17, 2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
