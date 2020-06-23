Willie Walker Jr.
1959 - 2020
Willie Walker, Jr.
Sardis, GA—Willie "Big Red" Walker Jr., age 60, entered into his eternal rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence in Sardis, Georgia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his celebration of life graveside services will be held in accordance with the CDC, federal, state and the local guidelines on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Second McCannan Baptist Church, Mill Pond Road in Sardis, Georgia with Elder Kenneth Turk officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home of Waynesboro, GA is in charge of his arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Second McCannan Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
