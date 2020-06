Willie Walker, Jr.Sardis, GA—Willie "Big Red" Walker Jr., age 60, entered into his eternal rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence in Sardis, Georgia.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his celebration of life graveside services will be held in accordance with the CDC, federal, state and the local guidelines on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Second McCannan Baptist Church, Mill Pond Road in Sardis, Georgia with Elder Kenneth Turk officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.Phinazee & Son Funeral Home of Waynesboro, GA is in charge of his arrangements.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits