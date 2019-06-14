|
|
Willie (Billie) Lee Hamrick, age 94, of Roswell, GA, formerly of Augusta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Billie is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David E. (Ed) Hamrick, Sr.; brothers SW Howard and Pete Howard; sisters Julia Whitaker, Lib Thigpen, Georgetta Hamrick and Beulah (Skip) Bugg. She will be greatly missed by her son David Hamrick (Lisa), daughter Judy Hamrick (Lenette) and son Dwayne Hamrick (Jule); sister Barbara Fitzgerald; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Northside Chapel in Roswell. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A family burial will be held at a later date.
