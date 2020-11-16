Williefred Luckey
Blythe, GA—Mrs. Williefred Temples Parrish Luckey, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born, Williefred Sybol Temples, January 11, 1942 to the late Simper Cedron Temples and Sybol Orander Temples.
Miss Williefred Temples attended Mt. Saint Joseph and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1960. She later graduated from Augusta Business College. She worked several years for the NCO Club at Fort Gordon, GA as an accountant. She retired from Richmond County Board of Transportation after 35 years and was the owner of Luckey's PCH and Luckey Farms.
Miss Temples married Jimmy Dean Parrish and had two loving children, Sybol Parrish Waters (Scott) of Blythe and Duett Parrish of Augusta. She later married Wayne H. Luckey and had a son Mikko Luckey (Megan) of Blythe.
Mrs. Luckey has five grandchildren John Wayne Waters, Nat Waters, John Parrish, Patrick Parrish, Kaden Luckey and three great grandchildren.
Mrs. Luckey was a hardworking, loving mother and Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her daughter, Sybol is quoted as saying, "My mother has always been the love of my life".
We love you Mama, Forever.. Sybol, Duett and Mikko.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Blythe Baptist Church Cemetery.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits