|
|
Willis F. Briscoe
Fayetteville, GA—Mr. Willis F. Briscoe of Fayetteville, GA, formally of Augusta, GA, passed May 3, 2020. Survivors are his son, Kyle Briscoe; brother, Leroy "Randy" Briscoe (Dorothy); sisters, Johnnie Mae Booker, Belinda Briscoe, and Sandra Briscoe; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Congregational Church UCC 105 Courtland St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020