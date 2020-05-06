Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Briscoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis F. Briscoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis F. Briscoe Obituary
Willis F. Briscoe
Fayetteville, GA—Mr. Willis F. Briscoe of Fayetteville, GA, formally of Augusta, GA, passed May 3, 2020. Survivors are his son, Kyle Briscoe; brother, Leroy "Randy" Briscoe (Dorothy); sisters, Johnnie Mae Booker, Belinda Briscoe, and Sandra Briscoe; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Congregational Church UCC 105 Courtland St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -