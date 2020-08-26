1/1
Willis Hart Johnson
Warrenton, Georgia—Mr. Willis Hart Johnson, 86, of Warrenton, GA entered into rest Monday, August 24, 2020 at University Hospital. Mr. Johnson was a lifelong resident of Warren County, GA, the son of the late Brady Smith Johnson and EllaWillis "Kitty" Johnson. He worked at JEBCO in Warrenton for many years and retired as plant superintendent. He was a faithful member of Mill Creek Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, choir director and congregational leader. Mr. Johnson enjoyed farming, dancing and he especially loved his family. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Cofer Johnson; children, William Allen Johnson (Janice), Stephen Elliott Johnson, Diane Johnson Murphy, Tanya Arauz Cales; grandchildren, April McGahee (Curt), Matthew Johnson (Stephanie), Kimberly Gheesling (Bradley), Dakota Murphy, Dalton Murphy; and 7 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mitchell, GA with Revs. Chris Johns and Tony Key officiating. In lieu of flowers, if you desire to make a memorial it is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to the Mill Creek Cemetery Fund (c/o Gracie Costello, P.O. Box 547; Warrenton, GA 30828) or to a charity of your choice. Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Willis Hart Johnson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
