Mr. Willis Young Swinson, 93, husband of the late Mrs. Eunice Lamb Swinson, entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2019.
Born in Appling, Georgia to the late Horace Greely and Clementine Beckworth Swinson, he lived most of his life in the CSRA. Mr. Swinson is part of the "Greatest Generation" having proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from Savannah River Plant with thirty-three years of service and he was a member of Gloverville First Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and repairing small engines.
Survivors are his three children: Gary Swinson, Gloverville, SC, Wendy Swinson Hadden(the late Mickey), Gloverville, SC and Randy Swinson, North Augusta, SC; a sister, Mary Lois Kelly, Georgia, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Tuesday at 2 o'clock in the Hatcher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, S.C.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Swinson family.
The family will greet friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, South Carolina
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 23, 2019