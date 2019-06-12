|
|
Wilma Flanders Wilson, 88, wife of the late Coley Wilson, entered into rest on June 11, 2019. Wilma was the daughter of the late William Canie and Leona Durden Flanders. Wilma was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, where she was an Honor graduate of Langley Bath High School. She retired from Clearwater Finishing Plant after thirty-seven years of employment. Wilma was predeceased by five siblings, whom she deeply loved: sisters, Vertie Lou Coleman, Myrtle Bush, Eva Roberts, Shirley McCary and abrother W.C. Flanders. She also had a special sister-in-law, Peggy Wilson. Wilma loved camping and being with people. She was involved in school and community activities, including PTA, revitalization of the Lynnwood Community, and participation in some of Augusta University's medical research studies. She was affectionately known as "Meme" to both her own grandchildren and those who loved her. In addition to her husband, parents, and siblings, Wilma was preceded in death by grandsons Will Day and Tanner Wilson, and a granddaughter, Oakley Wilson. Wilma was a lifelong member of Langley First Baptist Church, where she was very active. She loved working with Vacation Bible School. She is survived by her sons, Lamar(the late Carol) Wilson and Danny(Jan) Wilson, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The family gratefully acknowledges the excellent care she received from the nurses and staff at National Health Care of North Augusta and Caris Hospice. Interment will be private and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Langley First Baptist Church, 2841 Augusta Road, Langley, SC 29851, the https://donate3.cancer.org, or the Parkinson's Society https://parkinson.org.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 12, 2019