Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Mishler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma L. Mishler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilma L. Mishler Obituary
Graveside Services for Mrs. Wilma L. Mishler, 98, who entered into rest April 1, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Aiken Memorial Gardens with Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. officiating.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and John Springer, Ellerslie, GA; a sister, Doris Mast, Nappanee, IL; a daughter-in-law, Jessie Mishler, Belvedere, SC; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren; and a numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mishler was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harold Mishler; a son, Richard Mishler; a granddaughter, Donna Goodridge; and a brother Clifford Holdeman.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841 or to a .

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now