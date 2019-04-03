|
Graveside Services for Mrs. Wilma L. Mishler, 98, who entered into rest April 1, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Aiken Memorial Gardens with Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. officiating.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and John Springer, Ellerslie, GA; a sister, Doris Mast, Nappanee, IL; a daughter-in-law, Jessie Mishler, Belvedere, SC; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren; and a numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mishler was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harold Mishler; a son, Richard Mishler; a granddaughter, Donna Goodridge; and a brother Clifford Holdeman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841 or to a .
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019