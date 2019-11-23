The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilma Ricks Swim


1933 - 2019
Wilma Ricks Swim Obituary
Wilma Ricks Swim
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Wilma Ricks Swim, age 86, beloved wife of the late Richard Kenneth Swim,
entered into rest Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mrs. Swim was born in Quitman, LA to the late Lory and Sarah Kirbow Ricks. She loved the mountains, camping, and fishing with her grandchildren. Mrs. Swim was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas L. King Funeral Home.
Family members include a son, Kenneth Swim (Jana) of Lincolnton, GA; a daughter, Lori Mae Greenhill (Kenneth) of Martinez, GA; and 8 grandchildren and
7 great grandchildren.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/24/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
