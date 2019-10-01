Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel
Wilma Thiede McNair


1939 - 2019
Wilma Thiede McNair Obituary
Wilma Thiede McNair
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Wilma Thiede McNair, 79, wife of Lloyd McNair, entered into rest on Monday, September 30, 2019 at University Hospital.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Wilkes, III, Rev. Randall Haase and Dr. T. Joseph Lusk officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
For her full obituary and to sign the online register please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/2/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
