Wilma Thiede McNair
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Wilma Thiede McNair, 79, wife of Lloyd McNair, entered into rest on Monday, September 30, 2019 at University Hospital.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Wilkes, III, Rev. Randall Haase and Dr. T. Joseph Lusk officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/2/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019