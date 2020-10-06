Wilma Womack Wells
Thomson, Georgia—Ms. Wilma Womack Wells, 92, of Arnall Street, Thomson, GA entered into rest October 3, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Wells was born in Millen, GA to the late Claude Womack and the late Susie Lanier Womack. She became a registered nurse after attending the University Hospital Barrett School of Nursing. Ms. Wells, known for her strength and independence, worked at University Hospital for several years, serving as the Director of Nursing for the McDuffie County Hospital. She was a pioneer in the health care industry, serving as the first female Administrator of the McDuffie County Hospital from 1954-1956. Ms. Wells was a surgical nurse and later taught surgical nursing at Talmadge Memorial Hospital where she authored a text book for nursing. Ms. Wells also worked as Manager and Regional Manager for Cato's in Thomson for many years. She returned to her true passion of nursing serving as Director of Nursing for McDuffie Regional Medical Center and eventually retired from Kentwood Nursing Home. "Mama and Granny", as she was affectionately known, enjoyed cooking, playing cards, fishing, spending time and traveling with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ms. Wells was a member of First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Raymond Michael Wells.
Survivors include her daughter, Pat Wells Parris (Kenneth) of Thomson; son, Richard "Ricky "Wells (Cinnamon) of Grayson, GA; sister, Clem Hutchinson of Statesboro, GA; grandchildren, Michael Parris, Brooke Parris (Andrew Parker), Alysia Partain (Matt), Savannah Wells, Alannah Wells and great grandchildren, Steven Parris (Haley) and Courtney Parris.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Dr. David Lambert officiating.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Wilma Wells.
