Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Wilmer Ray Cornman

Wilmer Ray Cornman Obituary
Wilmer "Will" Ray Cornman, Jr., 94, husband of Leta Barfield Cornman entered into rest Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at noon in Fleming Baptist Church with the Reverend Walter Barfield and Reverend Pat Latta officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be members of the Cornman Sunday School Class.

Mr. Cornman was born in Carlisle, PA to the late Wilmer and Mabel Miller Cornman. He was a US Army WWII veteran and a member of Fleming Baptist Church where he served as church clerk, Deacon and taught Sunday School. He was a retired Chemist for Dupont at SRS.

Other survivors include his son, Douglas Randolph Cornman and his wife Marlene of Las Vegas, NV.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Fleming Baptist Church Building fund 3027 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11:00 A.M. until noon at the church.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill RD, Augusta, GA 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
