CWO Wilson Hayes Hanchey, Ret., USA, age 77, entered into rest on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence.
CWO Hanchey was born in Elba, Alabama to the late Emmett Hanchey and Velma Bailey Hanchey. He is preceded in death by his sister, Durenda Hanchey Sykes and brother-in-law, George Sykes of Red Level, Alabama. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Evans.
During his 22 years of service to our country, he was a distinguished combat veteran, earning, among other decorations, a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal - with 3 bronze service stars and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Hanchey; two sons, Tim Hanchey (Jill) of Suwanee, Georgia and Todd Hanchey (Sara) of Harlem Georgia; eight grandchildren, Justin (Summer), Karen (Jeff), Kaylee, Meagan, Emily, Kenny, J.J., and Abbi; and four great grandchildren, Madison, Noah, Peyton and Parker.
A celebration of CWO Hanchey's life and service will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00PM at The First Baptist Church of Evans. Dr. Ron McMillian will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The First Baptist Church of Evans, P.O. Box 159, Evans, Georgia 30809.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019