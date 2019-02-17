Our brother, Winfred "Mickey" C. Shirley, Jr., went home to be with our loving Savior on Friday, February 15, 2019.



Mickey was born on February 23, 1943 to Winfred C. Shirley, Sr. of De Ridder, LA and Annie Martin Shirley Wise of Hephzibah, GA.



He is preceded in death by his siblings, George Curtis, Jr. and Claudean Curtis (Dennie), and brother-in-law, Rusty Gordon. He is survived by his sisters, Patsy Gordon and Derry Tipton (Tony), and sister-in-law, Betty Jean Curtis. He is also survived by his adopted parents, Rev. Don and Jean Tipton, and adopted sister, Donna Tipton, several nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Larry Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Hephzibah. Pallbearers will be Robert Thompson, Bob Mason, Jerry Kitchens, and Evan Gordon.



Memorial contributions may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2940, Augusta, GA 30914.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary