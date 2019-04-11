|
|
Woodrow Earl Ansley, 78, entered into rest on Friday, April 5, 2019 after a battle with Dementia.
Born in Augusta, GA to the late Bennie J. Ansley and Ida B. Ansley. Woody possessed an amazing sense of humor that was evident the moment someone walked into the room. The twinkle in his eyes was most apparent when he was watching NASCAR, Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune while enjoying lots of chocolate. He made sure everyone knew he was the boss and "Ruled the Roost". For the past 30 years, Woody has enjoyed his weekly trips to check on his farm and cows. Everything about Woody's lifestyle was simple but the one thing that was abundant was the number of people who loved him.
Woody was preceded in death by his brother James Ansley. He is survived by his brother, Gene Ansley (Barbara) and their two children: Lynn Ansley (Michelle), of Augusta and Robyn Hughes (Donnie), of North Augusta and his sister-in-law Mary Ansley. He is also survived by nieces and nephews; Alexis Ansley, Jackson Ansley, James Ansley, Sarah Ansley, Debbie Braswell and Molly Hughes.
Graveside services will be held 12 Noon Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Fort Creek Baptist Church cemetery, Dearing, GA with the Reverend Boyd Reeves officiating. A Celebration of Life luncheon for family and friends will follow the burial.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019