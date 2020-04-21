|
Woodrow "Jake" Oglesby Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Woodrow "Jake" Oglesby, Jr., 83, entered into rest Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Jake was born in Midville, GA but spent most of his life in Augusta. He began his career at King Mill but was drafted into the United States Army in 1960 and served during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he returned to King Mill and retired after 47 years. Jake enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing tomatoes, watching sports especially the Braves and westerns. He never spoke ill of anyone and was satisfied with his life. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Family members include his daughters: Carpii Edenfield and Krista McWhorter; sons: Ronald Glenn Oglesby (Janet) and Lewis Douglas Oglesby (Julie); grandchildren: Daniel Overton, Mitchell Overton (Amber), Zachary Stillwell, Haley Mills, Dalton Oglesby, Nicholas Mills (Hannah), Danielle D'Carlo, Carey Oglesby (Eli), Amber Verbist (Devin), Alissa Cole, Ashton Cole, and Hopelyn McWhorter; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother: Billy Oglesby (Ruth); and sister: Mary Cole Stone; and special niece: Laura Morgan (Ashley). He was preceded in death by his parents: Woodrow and Sarah Oglesby.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
