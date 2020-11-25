Woodrow Scott, Sr
Augusta, GA ——Mr. Woodrow Scott, Sr entered into rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. A graveside
funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:30pm at Walker Memorial Park at
Augusta, Ga. Mr. Scott is a native of Allendale, SC. He was retired from R.D. Brown Construction, Co
after thirty years of service. Survivors are his wife, Nellie Mae Scott; 2 daughters, Wendy Renee Scott
(Augusta, Ga) and Constance Marie Scott (Atlanta, Ga) and one Son Woodrow Scott, Jr (Ruthie Scott)
(Augusta, Ga) and Rebecca Ann Rowland (Special daughter) (Augusta, Ga); 8 grandchildren, 13 great
grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host many other relatives and friends.
C. A. Reid Sr Memorial Funeral Home, Augusta, Ga – viewing on Friday, November 27, 2020 2pm-6pm
