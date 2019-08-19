Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church
W.R. "Dick" Harper


1936 - 2019
W.R. "Dick" Harper Obituary
W.R. "Dick" Harper
Edgefield, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. W.R. "Dick" Harper, 83, who entered into rest August 17, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Skip Myers and Rev. Jerry Garvin officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Harper, who was fondly known as "Papa Dick" was a native of Augusta, having made the North Augusta-Edgefield area his home for the past 63 years. He was a member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church where he organized the Wednesday Morning Prayer Group. Mr. Harper was a 1954 graduate of Richmond Academy, retired from the Augusta National Golf Club with 31 years of service and a former member of the National Guard. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sonia Tyler Harper; a son, Robert Harper, Fripp Island, SC; two daughters, Theda (Stevie) Hilliard, Edgefield and Sharon (Ronnie) Reese, Clarks Hill; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Donnell) Reese, Lacey (Matt) Dellinger, Alexis Reese, Brecken (John) Cornely, Emmalee (Brandon) Snellings and Cody Harper; five great grandchildren; a brother, Cliff Harper, Graniteville; a sister, Betty Jo (Bruce) DiArenzo, Augusta.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Reese, Cody Harper, Matt Dellinger, Brandon Snellings, John Cornely and Gary Cato.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 5 until 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Georgia, www.augusta.edu/giving/childrens or the Gideons International, PO Box 7444, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019
