Xavier Morrell Welcher
Augusta, GA—Retired SFC Xavier Morrell Welcher entered into rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Beulah Grove Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with full military honors. Survivors are wife, Shekilia Marie Welcher; daughters, Kayla Elaine Welcher, Xiah Marie Welcher; son, Shemar Davis; parents, Deborah and Hawthorne Welcher Sr.; brothers, Hawthorne E. (Shantanette) Welcher Jr., Trevor T. (Princess) Welcher Sr.; maternal grandparents, Georgene Luke and Edmond Garnett; paternal grandmother, Alice B. Welcher; maternal great-grandmother, Ludelle Garnett; brother-in-law, Christopher Hawes; sister-in-law, LaToya Hawes; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8p.m
