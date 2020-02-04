Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old. Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Beulah Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Xavier Welcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Xavier Morrell Welcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Xavier Morrell Welcher Obituary
Xavier Morrell Welcher
Augusta, GA—Retired SFC Xavier Morrell Welcher entered into rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Beulah Grove Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with full military honors. Survivors are wife, Shekilia Marie Welcher; daughters, Kayla Elaine Welcher, Xiah Marie Welcher; son, Shemar Davis; parents, Deborah and Hawthorne Welcher Sr.; brothers, Hawthorne E. (Shantanette) Welcher Jr., Trevor T. (Princess) Welcher Sr.; maternal grandparents, Georgene Luke and Edmond Garnett; paternal grandmother, Alice B. Welcher; maternal great-grandmother, Ludelle Garnett; brother-in-law, Christopher Hawes; sister-in-law, LaToya Hawes; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8p.m
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old. Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/05/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Xavier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -