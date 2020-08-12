Yolanda Shari Coar
Grovetown, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 6:13 P.M. Yolanda Shari Coar, 40, loving wife of Matthew Coar.
Yolanda was born in Augusta and raised in Washington County, GA. She received her BS in Kinesiology from Valdosta State University. She then went on to obtain her ADN from Aiken Tech followed by her BSN from Chamberlin University. Yolanda was currently working on her masters in nursing. Passionate about helping others, she was employed as a registered nurse and manager at Augusta University Health Center. She was a member of both Delta Sigma Theta and Chi Eta Phi, a nursing sorority.
Family members in addition to her husband include her sons: Evan Coar and Maddox Coar; mother: Darlene Gordy (David); father: Melvin "Pete" James, sisters: Dayna Gordy, Melrita Peacock, Keanya Peacock, Deborah Andrews (James), Davina Samuel (Lamont), Denise Gordy; brother: Joshua Gordy (Amber); grandmother: Annie Robinson "Gran"; mother-in-law: Mary Ailleen Coar Jackson (Eddie); father-in-law: Micah Brown (Prakob); brother-in-law: Micah Brown II (Kelly); sisters-in-law: April Jackson, Ashlynn Jackson; and grandmother-in-law: Frances Jackson "Grandmama"; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Bishop Gregory Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
