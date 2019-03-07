|
Mr. Yun Sup Chung, 47, beloved husband of Son Bin Chung, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Yun Sup Chung was born January 8th, 1972 in Seoul, South Korea. He came from South Korea to Augusta, Georgia in November, 1979. Yun Sup, also known as Jimmy to those close to him, loved his family and never put himself before others. He would never hesitate to help someone in need, often ignoring his own health. Yun Sup was a die-hard 80s fan with a strong attraction for rock bands, especially Tesla and Motley Crue. Anyone who knew him couldn't go anywhere without hearing about golf or his beloved San Francisco 49ers. He could tell you everything about Tiger Woods and Joe Montana, whom he idolized throughout his life. Along with sports, Yun Sup found his love for arcade games at an early age. Those close to him remember his drive and concentration in those screens and marveled at the skill he had with arcade games. He still found time to settle in life and start a beautiful family with three aspiring sons eager to follow in their father's footsteps.
In addition to his wife, Son, he is survived by his sons; Aaron Chung, Brian Chung and Alex Chung, his father; Yeong H. Chung, sisters; Yuh Mee Sands and Yun Joo Cho, a brother in law; Edward Sands and Pyong Han Cho, his nephews; Joshua Corey, Nathan Cho, Nicholas Landrum and Dawson Landrum, nieces; Katherine Landrum and Payton Corey, uncles; Won Eung Kim, Won Eek Kim and Clyde Howell, and his aunts; Mi Howell, Ok Soon Kim and Myung Sook Kim.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Corey, Nicholas Landrum, Nathan Cho, Kevin Chang, Ron Lee and Brad Yu.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, March 8, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019