|
|
Mrs. Yvonne Eubanks Catchpole, entered peacefully into eternal rest on May 1, 2019 after a short illness just shy of her 72nd birthday. Yvonne was a friend to all, young and old, and her infectious laugh and smile will be dearly missed. The halls and fields of Heaven are livelier today with her in them.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1: 00p.m at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel with Rev. Frankie May officiating. Interment to follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her beloved husband Bobby of nearly 49 years; her daughters Belinda Preddy and Amy Catchpole, of Augusta; her son Dana Catchpole (Ahneta) of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandchildren Chandler and Sarah Preddy, McKenzie James and Harper Johnson, Ryan, Callie and Miles Catchpole; her sister Vicki and brother-in-law Fred Friedrichs of Isle of Palms, S.C.; her brother-in-law, Terry Catchpole (Catherine) of Wellesley, M.A; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Evelyn Eubanks; her sisters Cheryl Wellman and Debra Favors; and by her sister-in-law, Lynda Schopfer.
Yvonne was a native Augustan and spent her youth as a Harrisburger. She was a 1965 graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and an accomplished athlete playing softball locally with the Madison Woo "Witches" and later with Leonard Bros. Trucking in Miami, FL. Bobby and Yvonne met on the softball diamond at Julian Smith Casino where their intense competitive and jovial spirits were an immediate match. They were married on Sept. 12, 1970 in Central Christian Church in Augusta and settled in Miami, FL where they lived for the next 14 years and have many fond memories and great friends.
Bobby and Yvonne moved to Augusta in 1984 and are longtime residents of National Hills. She was active in the community as a youth league team Mom and a loud supporter of Westside HS athletics. An avid sport fan, especially baseball, she and Bobby could be found over the years at Rhinehart's, Somewhere in Augusta, Shannon's and Wild Wing Cafe while watching multiple games and socializing with staff and friends. She had recently retired after 32 years with Augusta Urology Associates.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Beale, Phillip Dixon, Steve Burroughs, Steve Kolodizieizyck, Dustin Elliott, and Will Foskey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, N.Y. 13326.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019