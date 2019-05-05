Home

Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Yvonne Eubanks Catchpole

Yvonne Eubanks Catchpole Obituary
Mrs. Yvonne Eubanks Catchpole, entered peacefully into eternal rest on May 1, 2019 after a short illness just shy of her 72nd birthday.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1: 00p.m at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with Rev. Frankie May officiating. Interment to follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

Please note that the funeral service will be held in our Belair Road Chapel on Sunday and not at our Crawford Avenue Chapel.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019
