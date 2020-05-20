|
Yvonne Michelle Hawkins Sandifer
Augusta, GA—Ms. Yvonne H. Sandifer, 51, entered into rest May 18, 2020.
Ms. Sandifer was born in Augusta, GA, the daughter of Jimmy Hawkins of Thomson, GA and Gail Pettit Belcher of Augusta, GA. Ms. Sandifer was a 1987 graduate of Thomson High School and she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University. She was passionate about teaching and served several years with her Wrens Elementary and North Augusta Elementary family. Ms. Sandifer was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her sister, Kathy Hawkins Gilmer.
Survivors include her parents, Jimmy Hawkins (Kathy) and Gail Petitt Belcher; sons, Cole Wright of Athens, GA and Kyle Wright (Abygale) of Statesboro, GA; paternal grandmother, Audrey Hawkins; daughters, Kaitlyn Ramsey (Zach) and Ashlynn Sandifer all of Augusta, GA; brothers, Brad Belcher (Amanda) of N. Augusta, SC, Kevin Belcher of Augusta, GA, and Benjamin Hawkins (Stephanie) of N. Augusta, SC; aunt, Judy Pettit of Memphis, TN; uncle, Allen Hawkins (Kitty) of Thomson, GA; and nieces and nephews, Daymon Linkous (Brianna), Olivia Lewis (Jimmy), Chase Gilmer, Phillip Belcher, Jayden Sales, Dexter Hawkins and Ash Hawkins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery, Thomson, GA with Rev. Jim McCollough officiating.
In memory of Ms. Sandifer, the family requests book bags with school supplies be brought to the service for later donation to schoolchildren.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Ms. Yvonne Sandifer.
