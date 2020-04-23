|
Yvonne Reeves
Augusta, GA.—Yvonne Reeves, entered into rest Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence. She received her BSN and worked with MCG, VA Medical Center, Windermere Nursing Home and Lighthouse.
Those left to cherish her memories includes her husband, Michael Anthony Johnson; sons, Michael Allen Johnson and Mark Anthony Johnson and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Celebration of life will be 3:00 pm Saturday, April 25, 2020. Words of Reflections by Melvin Johnson at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020