Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Crossroads Church
5960 Stewart Parkway
Douglasville, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Crossroads Church
5960 Stewart Parkway
Douglasville, GA
View Map
Zachary Dale Vennes


1993 - 2019
Zachary Dale Vennes Obituary
Zachary Dale Vennes passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born October 21, 1993 to Kenneth Vennes and Tracy Jones in Augusta, GA.

Zachary is survived by his wife Sarah Vennes, and his three children - Skylar, Lilly, and Tobin. He is also survived by his Father and Step Mother Kenneth & Evelyn Vennes; his Mother and Step Dad Tracy & Arlen Block and his three siblings - Sierra Vennes, Ian Vennes, and Jace Block.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Crossroads Church, 5960 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville, GA at 3:30pm, with a visitation at 3pm in the church foyer.

Memorials and Remembrances may be sent to the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 4, 2019
