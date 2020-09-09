Zachary Sandlin
Evans, GA—MSGT Zachary Sandlin went home to Our Heavenly Father on September 4th, 2020.
He was born in Buckhorn, KY, August 13th, 1933. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd H. Sandlin, mother Sarah Baker Sandlin, and son Zachary M. Sandlin. He is survived by his loving wife Julia of almost sixty years, daughter Rose S. Carraway and husband Tom, son Zachary S. Sandlin and wife Jennie, son Timothy S. Sandlin, son Zachary J.H. Sandlin and wife Sallie, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
He served as an Army Combat Medic with the 187th Airborne (Rakkasans) during the Korean War and was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart. He served as a Pararescueman in the USAF and was awarded the Airman's Medal and numerous commendation medals for meritorious service. He served on the recovery team for astronauts Scott Carpenter & Alan Shepherd's capsules on Gemini & Mercury's returns from orbit. He served in the Korean Conflict for three years. He completed numerous missions in Vietnam as well as tours in Iceland, Greenland, Goosebay Labrador, Guam, Philippines, Alaska and throughout the Pacific. He retired from the USAF in 1972. He continued work in the clinical labs in Galveston, TX at Laughlin AFB and at Eisenhower Hospital, Fort Gordon, GA. He retired from civil service in 1983. He was a member of the American Legion Post 192 and the Retired Military Golf Association.
He remained true to the Pararescue motto and creed, "That others may live," throughout his life.
He will be buried with military honors at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Father Al Crumpton officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020